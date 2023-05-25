LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed while walking on Fern Valley Road.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it happened Thursday at 2:15 a.m. LMPD 7th Division officers were called to the scene on Fern Valley Road, near the intersection of Shepherdsville Road.
Mitchell says a vehicle hit the woman and then drove off. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.
