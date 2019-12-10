LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed when three houses went up in flames in Indianapolis.
Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames and the houses on each side of it also on fire, according to Fox 59.
A 59-year-old woman was found inside the middle house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those living in the other two homes were able to make it out safely. The fires remain under investigation, so it is still unclear what caused them, but firefighters said the wind helped spread the flames.
