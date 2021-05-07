LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road in the Bonnycastle neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the woman lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road around 7:15 p.m.
Mitchell said LMPD doesn't know why the victim lost control, but the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene of the accident.
