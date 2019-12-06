NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is dead and a man is in custody after a suspected DUI crash in New Albany.
In a release, the Floyd County Sheriff's office says 50-year-old Tammie E. Humphrey of Pekin was killed in the crash just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Humphrey was turning left off the John Jones Automotive access road to get on US 150, when her Ford Escape was t-boned by a Dodge Durango driven by 43-year-old Jerry T. Templeton of New Albany. She was taken to University Hospital in Louisville where she died.
Templeton was arrested at the scene for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held at the Floyd County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
