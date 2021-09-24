LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman was killed and a man was hurt in an morning shooting in Okolona.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 Friday morning at an apartment on Hillpark Drive near Blue Lick Road.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital.
Police have not said whether anybody has been arrested.
"Overall this is a senseless crime. It's cowardice. This individual or individuals who committed this act of violence in our city and they need to be brought to justice," said 7th division Major Brian Kuriger.
If you have any information about this shooting call the tipline at 574-LMPD.
