LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just weeks after three new baby boxes were installed in Indiana, one of them was put to use.
Mothers can legally surrender newborns in Safe Haven Baby Boxes placed on designated buildings.
Alarms in the box alert officials when a baby has been placed inside.
The organization's founder says a box was installed at Franciscan Health in Hammond in early August. On Friday, Sept. 6, a mother from Illinois drove across state lines to legally drop off her baby there.
"Indiana is saving lives on a daily basis," said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "This is baby Number Seven for Indiana just for 2019. Seven babies in one year in one state. Just think of what we could do in 50 states."
Baby boxes aren't yet available in Illinois or Kentucky.
