LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Fire Department says it rescued a woman from a 30-foot silo after she spent a week trapped inside.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the rescue took place on Saturday morning.
The department says construction workers were replacing the silo in the 7000 block of East 86th Street in Indianapolis, when they found the 28-year-old woman inside.
She told firefighters she was homeless and was looking for shelter when she climbed the outside ladder of the silo to get inside. Once inside, she became trapped, and remained trapped there for a week, until the firefighters found her.
The fire departments said she didn't have any visible injuries and it took 15 minutes to get her out of the silo.
She was taken to he hospital to be checked out.
