LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- A woman has been reunited her dog after more than two years of searching.
When Rebecca Bien got a message Wednesday with pictures of a dog picked up by Louisville Metro Animal Services, she knew instantly it was her Emmy Lou, but almost couldn't believe it.
Bien says her 3-year-old dog, named Emmy Lou Harris, got out of her yard during a storm back in 2017. She was heartbroken and immediately started searching for the dog.
A Facebook group was started called "Help Find Emmy Lou Harris (the dog)" and quickly gained a big following with more than 750 members. The group held several searches, looking through different parts of the city. They checked alleyways, shelters, and animal rescues.
Over the last two years, there were several sightings of the dog in the Louisville area, but Bien could never track her down. Bien eventually moved to Franklin, Kentucky. She says she never lost hope, but was starting to believe it was time to move on.
When she saw the photo of the dog on the LMAS website Wednesday, she hopped in the car and drove to Louisville. When she got to the shelter, she was finally reunited with her beloved Emmy Lou. The heart-warming encounter was captured by cell phone video.
Bien is so grateful to be reunited with her canine best friend and says the dog is adjusting to life back home. She doesn't know where the dog has been living or how it has survived, but is so happy to have her back and is grateful to all the people who helped her over the years.
