LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near New Cut Road on Monday evening.
LMPD Third Division Officers were called to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, which is just off New Cut Road, around 6 p.m. on the report of the shooting.
On scene, officers found a woman who had been shot.
The woman, who has not been identified yet, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
LMPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Monday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
