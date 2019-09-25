BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested just before a Meade County sheriff's deputy died of an apparent heart attack was in court Wednesday.
Terry Gonterman is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Deputy Chris Hulsey over the weekend. He's also facing several other charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Hulsey, 48, was arrested Sept. 21 as officers executed a search warrant at a home on Greer Road in Payneville around 6:20 p.m. Officials with the sheriff's office say Hulsey found Gonterman outside. According to an arrest report, Gonterman threw "a small container into the weeds" as Hulsey approached.
Gonterman then resisted arrest "by refusing to roll over on his stomach by bracing and tensing his body" when Hulsey ordered him to. Gonterman stopped struggling when another officer came over with a taser. Gonterman was then handcuffed.
That's when police say Hulsey began looking for the object Gonterman threw. After finding a metal film canister containing two small bags of suspected meth. After Hulsey returned with the canister, he fell to the ground.
He was taken to Harrison County Hospital, where he died. His memorial page on Supporting Heroes says he "suffered an apparent heart attack."
In court Wednesday, Gonterman made a quick appearance, where he entered a plea of not guilty. On his way out, he found his mother in the crowd. She told us off camera that her son didn't cause the officer's heart attack.
Gonterman entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled to be back in court next week.
On Monday, a Meade County ambulance carried Hulsey's body from the Harrison County Hospital to Hager Funeral Home in Meade County, as dozens of first responders, friends and family trailed behind.
Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening in front of the Meade County courthouse, where Hulsey's patrol car has been parked since Sunday.
Visitation for Hulsey is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Meade County High School.
