LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trip to the Kentucky State Fair can save your life. That's what Leigh Rae Kmiec said happened to her.
She started getting cancer screenings from U of L Health at the fair when she turned 40. It wasn't until she turned 49 that they found something. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and went through 16 chemotherapy treatments and 20 radiation treatments.
She has now been in remission for three years.
"It's traumatic when it happens, but if I hadn't gone, and they hadn't found it, I wouldn't be here today," she said. "So if I can save one person's life and ask everybody to get their screenings, that's what I'm here to do."
The Brown Cancer Center's Mobile Mammography Unit is parked in South Wing B. It also offers early detection programs for other cancers like cervical, colon and lung.
