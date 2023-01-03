LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood.
An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street.
Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
