LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car near Dixie Highway on Friday night.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a person down inside of a vehicle on Standing Oak Drive at Pages Lane, behind Waverly Hills Sanatorium. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman that had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.