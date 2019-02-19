LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One woman was shot Tuesday night in southwest Jefferson County.
LMPD said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Wiltonwood Court. A woman in her 20s or 30s was found outside with a single gunshot wound.
Officers are unsure whether she lived in the area, but she was transported to University Hospital "conscious and alert," LMPD said.
Investigators have no suspects and haven't made any arrests. If you have any information in the case you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
