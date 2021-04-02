LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a woman who is accused of stealing an SUV that had a 10-year-old in the back seat.
Officers say Brandi Behning was arrested in Indianapolis Thursday after a chase in a different stolen car.
During an interrogation, Behning admitting to stealing an SUV the day before that had a child sleeping inside, according to a report by FOX 59. That led to an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Jeremiah Jordan, who was eventually found safe.
She said the vehicle was parked and running in a gas station parking lot and she did not know a child was inside at first.
Behning told officers when she realized a child was asleep in the backseat, she parked the car and left it with the heat running.
She was arrested for auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle for the IMPD pursuit. She is also facing the charges of kidnapping with a vehicle and auto theft for the Lawrence Amber Alert case.
