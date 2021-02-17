LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old woman who was in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the Beechmont neighborhood Tuesday night has died.
Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a double stabbing on Southern Parkway, near West Ashland Avenue. At the scene, officers found a woman and man who had both been stabbed. Both victims were taking to University Hospital, where the female victim later died. Police said the male victim "suffered superficial wounds."
42-year-old Lamon Green has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Green is charged with murder. All parties involved have been accounted for.
