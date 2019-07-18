LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who accused a former deputy jailer of sexually assaulting her is now suing him in federal court.
The woman claims she was sexually assaulted in January by then-Deputy Jailer Brandon Price while she was an inmate in Franklin County, Ky.
The lawsuit says he was allowed to take her to the hospital for treatment for high blood pressure by himself. During that time, she says he sexually assaulted her while she was handcuffed and shackled after telling her he would talk to someone about getting her released early.
She's also suing Franklin County, the county jailer and Price's supervisor for failing to keep her safe.
Price also faces a criminal charge of sodomy.
