LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place in Shively Tuesday night.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Dametra Anderson turned herself in at the Shively Police Department Thursday night, where she was arrested.
The incident took place just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Crums Lane at Janell Road. The pedestrian, identified Wednesday afternoon as 69-year-old Dewaine Haines, died at the scene. Allen said the vehicle hit Haines on Crums Lane while traveling east then fled the scene going westbound.
The next day, police released an image of the vehicle they said was involved in the crash. They described it as a white Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu, of year 2017 or later, with tinted windows, front-end damage and a windshield crack on the passenger side.
The next day is when Anderson turned herself in, according to court documents. Police said she told them she was driving home when "something struck her vehicle."
"She admitted to turning around and driving back, not seeing anything, then continued home," the arrest report stated. "This was relayed through her attorney and written documentation."
Police said Anderson told them where her vehicle was and they were able to examine it. According to the arrest report, the vehicle had damage "consistent with the vehicle that fled the scene."
Anderson is charged with leaving the scene or failing to render aid or assistance at an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
