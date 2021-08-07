LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police are investigating a crash in South Louisville that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD says at about 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a woman lost control of her car while on Taylor Boulevard where it intersects with Winkler Avenue.
The car then hit a utility pole and caught fire.
Three officers helped pull the driver from the burning car. She was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One officer went to the hospital with minor injuries from the rescue.
