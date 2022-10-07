LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville.
LMPD says it happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane.
She suffered what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.