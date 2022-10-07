LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville.
LMPD says it happened around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be "a non-life-threatening injury."
Police do not have any suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
