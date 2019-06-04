LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in an apartment fire in Old Louisville on Tuesday.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, she has been identified as 31-year-old Jessica Marlena Palmer.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. Monday at a three-story apartment unit in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street, near West Magnolia Avenue. When crews arrived they were able to evacuate several residents and put out the remainder of the fire -- but they were unable to save Palmer, a resident of the apartment complex.
According to the coroner's office, she died of "fire related injuries."
"The fire department knocked on the door and said clear the apartment, and that's when I came outside," said Deandrae Hughes, who lives inside the apartment building.
Several of the residents weren't sure what was happening until they smelled smoke and saw fire crews.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said Palmer was found on the second floor of the apartments.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and evacuate the other residents.
Officials said there were, in fact, smoke detectors sounding off in the background of the initial call that came in to MetroSafe, but said that might not be the case inside Palmer's residence.
Arson investigators are working to determine a cause.
