LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman facing breast cancer is begging people to get vaccinated.
Lara MacGregor was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer about seven years ago. She said she got vaccinated as soon as it became available so she could see friends and family again. But she said with the recent surge in cases, she's starting to feel trapped in her own home again.
"It was really hard to see us fall backwards into this, where we are currently," she said. "So the booster felt like one thing I could do to at least feel a sense of relief and ease my anxiety."
Currently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with severely weakened immune systems.
For everyone else, President Joe Biden's administration is planning for boosters starting in the fall.
