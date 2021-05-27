LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a recycling plant in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the woman's body was found at the WestRock Recycling Plant in the 2000 block of Industrial Boulevard, off Fern Valley Road.
Police say an autopsy will be performed and the LMPD Homicide Unit is currently conducting a death investigation.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.