LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women in the Louisville community are setting an example for the next generation through an empowerment program.
Community partners gathered Sunday at an event space on Dixie Highway for an evening of inspiration. The event was organized to teach girls about networking, etiquette and the resources they can use to succeed.
"It's really important for the young women to know the resources that are available to them because it allows them to have an extra support system," said Melissa Jones, who organized the event.
Metro Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey, who sponsored the event, hopes the young girls who attended were inspired by the everyday "she-roes" who came to mentor them.
"I may want to be a news anchor someday, or I may want to be a councilwoman, or I may want to be a bank teller; I may want to be a school teacher," Dorsey said. "We don't traditionally put women like that in she-roe type capacities, but they are, and so that's what we want to highlight today."
Many of the young girls in attendance are already forging their own paths and pursuing their passions. Bailey Griffin, 7, is an entrepreneur running her own business.
"I have my own booth out there and I'm selling bath bomb, lip bomb, hand sanitizer, everything for the bath and after the bath," she said.
With the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage coming up in 2020, the event also shined a spotlight on strong, influential women of the past.
"We just need to focus on the pioneers that have gotten us to where we are and also build their confidence and just let them know that anything that they set their minds to that they can achieve," Jones said.
And, although it might sound like a cliche, for these women, it's reality.
"Sometimes we forget that that really is obtainable," Dorsey said, "when you put mind to it, nothing can stop you."
Organizers hope to put on more women's empowerment events in the future.
