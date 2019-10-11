Ron Tyler in court

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Ron Tyler, who was charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, harassment and official misconduct in March, and former officials with the Bullitt County Department of Corrections.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Tyler, who was charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, harassment and official misconduct in March, and former officials with the Bullitt County Department of Corrections. Three women allege Tyler sexually assaulted and abused female parolees under his supervision.

The lawsuit claims Tyler threatened to falsify a victim's urine samples. According to the lawsuit, he told women, "he knew how to make her urine dirty ... and threatened to arrest her and have her sent to prison if she either denied his repeated acts of sexual abuse or reported him for his actions." 

Tyler's arrest was part of a shake-up at the Bullitt County Department of Corrections, which led to his termination and arrest as well as the termination of Johnathan Hall, a state probation and parole director. Tyler's trial is scheduled for December.

