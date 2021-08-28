LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A women's prison in Shelby County is trying to repair its electrical power system amid a near record heat wave in the Louisville area.
Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Pewee Valley has been without electricity for the past several days.
According to Lisa Lamb, Director of Communications at Kentucky Department of Corrections, the main switch gear failed at KCIW on Thursday.
Lamb said generators are powering lights in the facility, but only two housing units have air conditioning.
"We are working diligently to repair the system but due to its age and the availability of parts, the ETA (estimated time of arrival) on full repair is several days," Lamb said.
The prison suspended the uniform policy for the prisoners, who are now allowed to wear t-shirts and shorts. Visitation is also suspended at the prison until the electricity is fixed.
Inmates are being provided with extra ice and bottled water, Lamb said.
She said industrial fans are running on emergency power.
The facility houses over 680 inmates and employs over 200 people.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.