LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than three weeks after Kentucky's first COVID-19 vaccine was given, the rollout of the shot has been slower than officials expected.
"Let me be clear, I am not satisfied by the pace of vaccination in Kentucky," Gov. Andy Beshear said during his COVID-19 briefing Monday, when he called on vaccine administrators to use 90% of doses received within one week of receiving them.
During that briefing, the state also outlined a complete list of vaccination phases for the first time:
- Phase 1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, healthcare personnel, and a few state leaders. This group is currently being vaccinated and the governor wants this phase done by the end of January.
- Phase 1B: First responders, anyone 70 and older, K-12 personnel. The governor said this group should be vaccinated somewhere between the last week of January and the end of the first week of February.
- Phase 1C: Anyone 60 and older, anyone 16 and older with a condition that puts them at high risk as outlined by the CDC (things like cancer, COPD, heart conditions, pregnancy, obesity, diabetes, etc.), as well as all essential workers.
- Phase 2: Anyone 40 and older
- Phase 3: Anyone 16 and older
- Phase 4: Children younger than 16 if the vaccine is approved for that age group
Sign-up dates have not been announced, but Beshear said he hopes more than half of interested Kentuckians can be vaccinated by June. While the guidance outlines priority groups, the state emphasized the guidelines are flexible and using the vaccine is priority.
"So for all the rest of the general public, this means a site is still going to prioritize 1A, 1B, 1C, 2, 3," Beshear said. "However, it does mean that someone who is 45 and has no medical problems may get vaccinated before someone who is over 70 and has a medical problem."
In Indiana, the plan to vaccinate the general public has not been announced yet.
"I know everybody wants to know that, 'I'm in this population, so I'm going to get my vaccine at X time on this date,'" Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "But I do want people to understand that if we do that, that will markedly slow down the process."
Right now, the Hoosier State is prioritizing health care workers, first responders and long-term care facilities. The state launched a website where new information will be posted once more vaccines are available but so far hasn't announced who is next in line. Yazel said when the time comes to vaccinate the general public, the health department is ready.
In both states, details on how to sign up will be released at a later time and will be by appointment only.
