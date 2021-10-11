LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Woodford Reserve is celebrating a quarter-century with a new whiskey and several events this month.
On Monday, the distillery laid down a new whiskey, kicking off a week of experiences for the public.
“We are planning for the future as we see no signs that the bourbon boom is slowing down,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “More and more consumers worldwide are discovering one of the greatest exports from Kentucky -- bourbon.”
Throughout October, bourbon lovers can enjoy special tastings, bespoke cocktails and "unique products" at the Woodford Reserve gift shop.
On Friday, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall will be signing bottles for customers at the gift shop in Versailles.
Woodford Reserve announced earlier this year that its doubling the capacity of its distillery.
