LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Woodford Reserve employee has been recognized by a trade magazine as one of the people who are changing the beverage industry.
Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall was named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2020, according to a news release from Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp., which owns Woodford Reserve.
The company said McCall was recognized in part for her work to grow rye grain in Kentucky for use in bourbon.
“It is an honor to join an incredible group of women and men who are paving the road for innovation and growth in our industry,” McCall said. “I hope to inspire others, just as Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris inspired me.”
Morris said the company was “extremely proud” that McCall received the recognition.
“It has been rewarding to see her growth during her career at Woodford Reserve and Brown-Forman,” he said. “She is constantly challenging and inspiring me, and I could not have asked for a better colleague and friend who has a true passion for America’s native spirit.”
Outside of work, the company said McCall “exercises her passion for innovation and sustainability through her work with the DendriFund, an environmental sustainability foundation created by Brown-Forman Corporation and the Brown family, to inspire joint action to improve the natural, social, and economic environment for future generations.”
McCall was named assistant master distiller of Woodford Reserve in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.