LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve and Churchill Downs are partnering up for a virtual, in-home celebration of the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
The virtual experience will provide unique social media content that pays homage to the history and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby. The interactive posts will range from Derby Museum tours to recipes. The content will be shared on Kentucky Derby's official social media accounts. Starting at 2 p.m. on May 2, Woodford Reserve will offer a "Bourbon, Horses & History" presentation including Mint Julep recipes and how bourbon connects to the Derby. At 3 p.m., a live toast to the Derby will be held on Woodford Reserve's YouTube Live channel.
"The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race -- It's tradition, pageantry and history -- and it brings people together from across the globe for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports," said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris. "Now more than ever, it is important to preserve that history and keep the tradition alive."
The event will also provide an opportunity for people to donate to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts and raise up to $2,000,000. Starting April 30, anyone can donate to relief efforts via a virtual horse race. Donors can bet on their favorite horse to win the virtual race. Churchill Downs will match up to $1,000,000 in donations. The donations will go toward the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief.
May 2 was set to be the original date for the 2020 Kentucky Derby. That has since been postponed until September 5 due to COVID-19 concerns. This is only the second time in history that the Derby has been postponed. The first instance was in 1945 because of World War II.
Donations can be made staring April 30 on the Kentucky Derby website.
