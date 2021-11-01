LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Woodford Reserve unveiled its holiday bourbon bottle.
Each year, the company creates a special Kentucky Derby bottle and an annual holiday bottle.
This year's holiday bottle, created by Nick Hirst, features a Christmas tree inside a distillery.
Woodford Reserve has teamed up with Williams Sonoma to sell a spice apple cocktail mixer to pair with the bourbon. The Spiced Apple is only available at William Sonoma stores.
“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle along with the Spiced Apple cocktail mixer make the perfect holiday pairing -- and a great gift item,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said.
The holiday bottle is on sale for $50.
