LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a prominent Louisville funeral home has died.
Family members confirm that Woody Porter, owner of the A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, died Monday at Jewish Hospital.
The funeral home was founded by the late Arthur D. Porter Sr. For several years, it was the only African-American owned local funeral home.
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home serves the Louisville community with two locations, one on West Chestnut Street and the other on Bardstown Road.
The business transported the body of Louisville native Muhammad Ali three years ago.
Porter was well-known for giving back to the local community through the Woodford R. Porter Scholarship, which is given to students in Kentucky and Indiana. The scholarship was started in 1984 and has awarded more than $1,000,000.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer posted a Tweet on Tuesday morning about Porter's passing:
"Woody Porter, a quiet lion of our great city, will be sorely missed. He led with love, conviction, and caring for all. RIP Woody, a good man I was fortunate to have as a friend."
