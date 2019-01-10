LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy equipment is beginning work to remove several barges from the Ohio River.
WDRB Sky Cam video shows salvage crews are using a crane to move coal from the barges near the McAlpine Dam.
A boat transporting 15 coal barges crashed into the Second Street Bridge on Christmas Day. Six barges were recovered. Seven barges sank, and two more are still afloat.
Crews are working to get all the coal off the two floating barges and another that's partially under water. Then work will begin to lift the sunken barges.
The time it will take to complete the work depends on river conditions, but it could be weeks before all the barges are recovered. The coal that spilled into the Ohio River will remain there.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers received a salvage plan last week, and had to approve it before work could begin.
The owner of the towing vessel, Tennessee Valley Towing, is responsible for recovering the barges, including all costs involved.
