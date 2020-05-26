LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews started work Tuesday on State Road 111 in Harrison County, Indiana, that's been crumbling into the Ohio River for the last couple of years.
Crews began installing a soil wall to the road near Caesars Southern Indiana to stabilize the surface.
The work will close some lanes during the day and is expected to take about eight weeks.
The Indiana Department of Transportation eventually plans to move the road away from the river altogether.
