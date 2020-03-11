LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is now underway to develop sites along Charlestown Road in New Albany.
Two dozen apartment units are being built at the former Steinert's location, near the intersection of Charlestown Road and Silver Street. And other areas are being considered for possible green space, including the recently-acquired former Zesto property.
New Albany is also in negotiations to buy the former Sonic property along Charlestown Road. The city is weighing a number of potential uses for that site.
