LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you drive on Interstate 265 in Floyd County, Indiana, expect to see some orange cones out later this week.
A contractor has plans to begin fixing a beam on the Klerner Lane overpass that was hit and damaged in May 2019. The repair project will be completed in three phases, and each of the phases will affect travel on I-265.
First, the right shoulder will be closed. Second, the right lane and on-ramp from Grantline Road will be closed. The left lane will then close for the final phase of repair.
Work on the damaged beam is supposed to be finished sometime in mid-May.
