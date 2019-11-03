LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is expected to begin Monday, Nov. 4, on demolition of the America's Best Inn & Suites in Clarksville, Indiana.
The town of Clarksville purchased the motel and adjacent properties for nearly $5 million in July.
Following the demolition, Clarksville's town council plans to lease the property to a developer. The town's redevelopment commission has recommended an indoor sports complex as a potential addition.
