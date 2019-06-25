LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The project to fix the crumbling road to Horseshoe Casino has been delayed again.
Crews were supposed to start work Monday on State Road 111.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says it's still waiting on an archaeology report, and that rain has also pushed back the start date.
The road has been crumbling into the Ohio River.
Crews will build a wall to reinforce it.
INDOT plans to move the road away from the river altogether, but that work will not start until next year.
