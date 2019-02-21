JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – A worker is dead after an accident at a metal finishing plant in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Fire Marshal Mike McCutcheon confirmed the worker was injured in the accident at the Valmont Coatings Gateway Galvanizing facility around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
McCutcheon says the worker injured in the accident was taken to University Hospital in Louisville, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Details about the nature of the accident or exactly how it happened are not yet available.
The galvanizing plant, located at 1117 Brown Forman Drive off Utica Pike, uses different processes to add coatings to metal products and equipment to prevent rust and corrosion, according to its website.
