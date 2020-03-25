LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WorkOne centers across Indiana are closed to in-person visits from people applying for unemployment or looking for jobs. This includes the WorkOne Southern Indiana office in New Albany, Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb made the decision to protect the Hoosiers from the novel coronavirus and to promote social distancing. As a result, office will be closed to the public until further notice. Everything is still available online.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said people applying for unemployment benefits can find what they need online at www.unemployment.in.gov. Applications can be done using a computer or smart phone.
If you have questions about your claim, WorkOne officials ask that people review the frequently asked questions, the Claimant Handbook and/or the online video tutorials on the website.
If there are still questions or issues, you can contact Workforce Development by email or telephone. Due to extremely high call volume, waits will be longer than usual. To try to cut wait times, people are asked to only reach out with questions on the day corresponding with the first letter of their last name as listed below:
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-I
- Wednesday: J-M
- Thursday: N-T
- Friday: U-Z
- Friday: If You Missed Your Day
Contact methods are:
- Email at AskUIContactCenter@dwd.IN.gov
- Phone at 1-800-891-6499
People looking for jobs or businesses posting jobs can still find those services online. If there are questions, email WorkOne Southern Indiana at info@workoneregion10.com. For information about WorkOne, visit www.workoneregion10.com or call 812-948-6102.
Some businesses considered essential for business, health and public operations are hiring and in need of employees. If you are are looking for a job, visit KentuckianaWorks.org to apply.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is working on setting up a telephone application for unemployment for people who don't have a computer or smartphone. If you have questions about unemployment insurance, visit www.unemployment.in.gov.
