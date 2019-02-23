LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest biscuit gravy competition takes place right here in Louisville.
Hundreds of people came out for the 7th annual Gravy Cup on Saturday at the Mellwood Arts Center.
It brings more than 40 regional chefs together to compete in three categories: traditional, non-traditional and veggie or vegan gravy. A trophy was given to the winner of each category, with another trophy awarded to the winner of "people's choice."
The judging panel features some big names, including "Top Chef" and "Chopped" alums.
Organizers say the event keeps getting bigger each year.
"Louisville is such a great food city. We need to have a regional food event that's unique to our city, and so biscuits and gravy came to mind and the event just blew up," said Rebekah Farley, with Boys and Girls Haven.
All proceeds from the competition benefit teens in foster care at Boys and Girls Haven, which suffered a devastating fire last year.
