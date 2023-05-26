LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after walking across the graduation stage at Saint Xavier High School in 1945, Jack Mooney was in Illinois, stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes, training to be in the Navy.
Mooney served towards the end of World War II as a Gunners Mate, operating missile launch systems on the destroyer USS Walker (DD-517).
Mooney will celebrate his 96th birthday this Saturday, May 27. To mark the celebration, people are invited to join a parade that will pass Mooney's home.
Staging for the parade will begin at 1 p.m., in front of the Georgetown Veterinary Clinic at 7600 Indiana State Road 64. Beginning at 2 p.m. the parade will begin and go directly to Mooney's home at 1130 Estate Drive. Once the paradegoers pass, military vehicles will circle back and park in front of his home.
