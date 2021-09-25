LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana World War II veteran was honored with one of the state's highest honors.
Ned Kent, 104, was given the "Sagamore of the Wabash" at an event in Washington, Ind. Friday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter presented Kent with the award on behalf of Governor Eric Holcomb.
Carter helped petition for Kent to receive the award after they met during memorial services at the State Police Post in Jasper. Kent was drafted by the U.S Army in 1941 and served nearly five years.
After the war, he owned various businesses, including a flower shop and greenhouse for 27 years.
"I'm very honored to receive this award," Kent said in a press release. "It came as a total surprise."
