LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World War II veterans took to the skies in a B-25 Bomber on Friday.
The honor flights took off from Bowman Field in Louisville.
Some of the veterans had flown in a B-25 before, but that was during the war and under much more strenuous circumstances.
"They're real excited to go up in something that was part of their era, and it takes them back to when they were 18, 19, 20 years old, said Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass. "So they get a real kick out of it."
For others, Friday's experience was a first.
The honor flights were to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and local veterans said it meant a lot to them.
"Well, I talked to the pilot, and I told him I wanted to fly in the right seat, and he told me, 'Okay, but you know better than that!'" said Herbert Raderer, a U.S. Army veteran.
The B-25 used Friday was from a U.S. Air Force base in St. Louis.
