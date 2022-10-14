LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's second-oldest gorilla passed away Friday at the Louisville Zoo.
Helen, 64, was a western lowland gorilla who the zoo said in a news release Friday was affectionately called the "Grand Dame" of the gorilla world.
The zoo said the median life expectancy for a female zoo gorilla is 39 years old. The oldest gorilla in the world, Fatou, is 65 years old and lives at Zoo Berlin.
"Letting go of a special gorilla like Helen is very hard, but it is often the last, best thing we can do for our animals," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release Friday. "Helen's exceptional longevity is not only a testament to her personal constitution, but also to the outstanding care provided by her keeper team and the animal health care staff over these past 20 years. Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades. I know our friends and members will share in her loss and miss her greatly."
Helen came to Louisville in 2002 from the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of female gorilla, Helen. Affectionately called the “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world, Helen was much celebrated at 64-years-old. She long impressed Zoo fans with her big personality and longevity. https://t.co/D8ivUpIVde pic.twitter.com/4caB62PAUX— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) October 14, 2022
"Helen was a legend and she deserved the best," Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, the zoo's senior veterinarian, said in a news release. "Besides the Zoo's staff that cared for her daily, she had her own dentist, cardiologist, gynecologist, neurologist, and orthopedist/pain manager. Helen taught us much about gorillas and geriatric gorilla care."
