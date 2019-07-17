LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opioid epidemic is reaching kids at an early age, even as young as middle school ages, according to TLC K-9 Services owner and founder, Michael Davis.
That’s where Davis’ Worried Parent Program steps in, to intervene before it’s too late.
“Parents locally are concerned about the heroin epidemic,” Davis said. “[The program] allows parents to deal with drug issues inside of their homes at their kitchen table, instead of in a court room.”
The program brings dogs to search homes and cars. They’re trained to find drugs almost instantly.
“We've located heroin, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine,” Davis said. “We've located MDMA, known as ecstasy, but we are finding spice rapidly right now.”
One of the program’s dogs recently found a heroin needle full of Fentanyl hidden in a shoe under a 15-year-old’s bed.
“They'll hide it inside of socks, they'll hide it inside of a drawer,” Davis said.
The Worried Parent Program is offering free searches for the month of September to parents in Kentuckiana.
It’s called the “Operation Superhero Parents Month.”
A search usually costs $99 per search.
The program is confidential and the free appointments are first come, first served. Click here for a link to the website.
Davis says the goal is to give students a clean start to the school year.
Copyright 2019. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.