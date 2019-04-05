LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major merger between local fire departments is in the works.
WDRB has learned that the Worthington, Harrods Creek, and Eastwood Fire Departments have taken the first step to merge with Anchorage-Middletown Fire.
The fire chiefs say the merger will better serve residents by streamlining operations. They say the fire department boards have met and voted to start the process of merging the four districts.
The Eastwood Fire chief says no one will lose their jobs.
They're hoping the merger can take place by July 1.
