LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 Kentucky residents have died from COVID-19 since the state had its first case nearly six months ago.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear paid tribute to those Kentucky residents with a wreath-laying ceremony in the middle of the Capitol building.
A Kentucky State Police honor guard officer placed a memorial wreath in the rotunda as Beshear and a few others gathered to watch. Just before that, members of the Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort rang bells.
Beshear announced 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday, pushing Kentucky over the 1,000-death mark, calling it a "devastating milestone."
"For those that don't believe this is serious, there's 1,000 families you can go talk to," Beshear said. "Losing 1,000 people ought to kick us all a little bit in the butt or maybe in the gut. And we ought to recognize that we don't want to lose 1,000 more."
Beshear has ordered all state buildings to fly flags at half-staff for a week.
He said instead of his usual 4 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Thursday, he plans to deliver an address to Kentucky residents at 5:30 p.m., focusing on the state's overall reaction to COVID-19 and how people can do better.
