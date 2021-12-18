LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Several volunteers took time to recognize fallen veterans this holiday season in Louisville.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Saturday, one of many taking place across the country as part of "Wreaths Across America Day."
The goal of the ceremony was to honor and remember those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Organizers say this year was the largest yet, for both the number of volunteers and wreaths.
The community sponsored 1,300 more wreaths this year, totaling around 3,800 wreaths.
"People know we're here now. The first few years it was kind of hard to get people to understand what the program was, what it was all about, but now we're getting traction — more each year," said Scott Giltner, a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.
The group's ultimate goal is to get a wreath sponsorship for all grave sites at Zachary Taylor, which serves as a place of rest for more than 11,000 veterans.
